Netflix Sets Release Date for Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Tap, tap, tap it in.
Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 officially has a release date.
As posted by Golf Digest on X (formerly Twitter), the film is set to premiere on July 25, 2025. It will air exclusively on Netflix.
Happy Gilmore 2 is—of course—the sequel to Sandler's 1996 movie Happy Gilmore, where he plays the namesake ice hockey player-turned-golfer.
Not only will Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Dennis Dugan, and Allen Covert be reprising their previous roles in the film, but a handful of professional golfers will be making cameos as well. Here's a look at the list:
- Keegan Bradley
- Bryson DeChambeau
- John Daly
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Brooks Koepka
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Jack Nicklaus
- Corey Pavin
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Jordan Spieth
- Justin Thomas
- Lee Trevino
- Will Zalatoris
Other cameos include appearances from Eminem, Reggie Bush, Travis Kelce, Dan Patrick, and Becky Lynch.
A star-studded cast. Get your popcorn ready.
