Netflix Sets Release Date for Adam Sandler's 'Happy Gilmore 2'

Tap, tap, tap it in.

Happy Gilmore 2 has a release date.
Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 officially has a release date.

As posted by Golf Digest on X (formerly Twitter), the film is set to premiere on July 25, 2025. It will air exclusively on Netflix.

Happy Gilmore 2 is—of course—the sequel to Sandler's 1996 movie Happy Gilmore, where he plays the namesake ice hockey player-turned-golfer.

Not only will Sandler, Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, Dennis Dugan, and Allen Covert be reprising their previous roles in the film, but a handful of professional golfers will be making cameos as well. Here's a look at the list:

  • Keegan Bradley
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • John Daly
  • Tony Finau
  • Rickie Fowler
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Rory McIlroy
  • Collin Morikawa
  • Jack Nicklaus
  • Corey Pavin
  • Xander Schauffele
  • Scottie Scheffler
  • Jordan Spieth
  • Justin Thomas
  • Lee Trevino
  • Will Zalatoris

Other cameos include appearances from Eminem, Reggie Bush, Travis Kelce, Dan Patrick, and Becky Lynch.

A star-studded cast. Get your popcorn ready.

