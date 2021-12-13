Morning Read's Tom Bedell is a beer connoisseur, so who better to tell the story of a dozen favorite holiday-season beers? (Trust us, he's done plenty of research.)

Around Christmastime for 10 years now, I've been drinking a dozen beers made especially for the holidays or characterized as winter warmers and writing up distinct reviews.

That’s over 100 beers — and that’s not counting the ones that didn’t make it into cyber-print — so by dint of sheer persistence I hereby declare myself a Christmas beer expert.

In the spirit of sharing, I’ve gone into the archives to try to determine the best of the best. Not an easy task, because the very notion of a brewery producing something special for the holidays means the beer is likely to be, well, something special. I’ve run into a few disappointing beers over the years, but the emphasis is on few.

Here are 12 of the best holiday beers.

Stylistically these beers are all over the map. Some are spiced, most are strong, many are as dark as a winter’s night. Consequently, they tend to be warming beers, ones that can cheer you up in a hurry or just as quickly set off visions of sugar plums dancing in your head. All can pair with hearty holiday meals gracefully.

Some will be easy to find, distributed nationwide. Others, like some of the Belgian beers mentioned, will require tracking down at a well-stocked specialty store. The last resort is relying on a mail order shipper, available in some states.

Enjoy.