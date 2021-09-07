September 7, 2021
Steve Stricker Will Make His 2021 Ryder Cup Captain's Picks Live Wednesday Morning

How to watch the American captain reveal his wildcard picks live from Whistling Straits at 10 a.m. Eastern.
Steve Stricker at the 2012 Ryder Cup.

American Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker (above at Medinah in 2012) will announce his captain's picks for the 2021 team on Sept. 8.

Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker will announce his six wildcard picks for the American team at 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Sept. 8, live from Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The press conference will be live on the GOLF Channel and stream on Ryder Cup USA's Twitter and Facebook accounts.

These are the six American players who have automatically qualified for the team. The numbers in parentheses are how many Ryder Cup points each has earned.

1. Collin Morikawa (18,883.82)

2. Dustin Johnson (18,058.24)

3. Bryson DeChambeau (17,367.91)

4. Brooks Koepka (15,418.06)

5. Justin Thomas (15,269.82)

6. Patrick Cantlay (13,391.33)

Here are the next six players in the Ryder Cup rankings:

7. Tony Finau, 12,970.65

8. Xander Schauffele 12,730.20

9. Jordan Spieth, 12,462.51

10. Harris English, 11,605.30

11. Patrick Reed, 10,931.70

12. Daniel Berger, 10,906.57

The Ryder Cup will be played Sept. 24-26 at Whistling Straits. The European team is the defending champion after its 17-1/2 to 10-1/2 win in 2018 at Le Golf National.

European captain Padraig Harrington will announce his captain's picks Sunday after the final round of the BMW at Wentworth. Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm have automatically qualified for the team.

