Tiger Woods Announces Field for 2021 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods will welcome 20 of the world's top players to the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge in November.

Hideki Matsuyama, who played the third round with Tiger Woods in 2017, is in the field at the 2021 Hero World Challenge. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Fifteen of the world's top 20 players — but not Tiger Woods — will play this fall at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The no-cut event is Nov. 29-Dec. 5 in Albany, Bahamas. Tiger Woods will not play while he continues to recover from injuries sustained in February's car accident in November.

Collin Morikawa (No. 3) is the top-ranked player in the field and will make his debut at the event. The field is expanded from 18 to 20 players this year.

Other top-ranked players in the field are Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele (5), Justin Thomas (6) and Bryson DeChambeau (7). Henrik Stenson won the 2019 Hero World Challenge and is the defending champion. The 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Here is the complete field:

2021 Hero World Challenge Field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Patrick Cantlay

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Tyrrell Hatton

Viktor Hovland

Brooks Koepka

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Henrik Stenson

Justin Thomas

Hero World Challenge: Past Winners, Locations

Here are the past winners of the event and where it was played: