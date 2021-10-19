Tiger Woods Announces Field for 2021 Hero World Challenge

    • October 19, 2021
    2021 Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge: Field, Dates, Past Winners

    Tiger Woods will welcome 20 of the world's top players to the Bahamas for the Hero World Challenge in November.
    Author:
    Tiger Woods and Hideki Matsuyama at the 2017 Hero World Challenge.

    Hideki Matsuyama, who played the third round with Tiger Woods in 2017, is in the field at the 2021 Hero World Challenge.

    Fifteen of the world's top 20 players — but not Tiger Woods — will play this fall at the 2021 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

    The no-cut event is Nov. 29-Dec. 5 in Albany, Bahamas. Tiger Woods will not play while he continues to recover from injuries sustained in February's car accident in November. 

    Collin Morikawa (No. 3) is the top-ranked player in the field and will make his debut at the event. The field is expanded from 18 to 20 players this year.

    Other top-ranked players in the field are Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele (5), Justin Thomas (6) and Bryson DeChambeau (7). Henrik Stenson won the 2019 Hero World Challenge and is the defending champion. The 2020 event was cancelled because of the pandemic.

    Here is the complete field:

    2021 Hero World Challenge Field

    • Abraham Ancer
    • Daniel Berger 
    • Patrick Cantlay
    • Bryson DeChambeau 
    • Harris English
    • Tony Finau
    • Tyrrell Hatton 
    • Viktor Hovland 
    • Brooks Koepka
    • Hideki Matsuyama 
    • Rory McIlroy
    • Collin Morikawa 
    • Patrick Reed 
    • Justin Rose
    • Xander Schauffele
    • Scottie Scheffler
    • Webb Simpson
    • Jordan Spieth 
    • Henrik Stenson
    • Justin Thomas 

    Hero World Challenge: Past Winners, Locations

    Here are the past winners of the event and where it was played:

    • 2020: Cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
    • 2019: Henrik Stenson at Albany, Bahamas
    • 2018: Jon Rahm  at Albany, Bahamas
    • 2017: Rickie Fowler at Albany, Bahamas
    • 2016: Hideki Matsuyama at Albany, Bahamas
    • 2015: Bubba Watson at Albany, Bahamas
    • 2014: Jordan Spieth at Isleworth Golf & Country Club
    • 2013: Zach Johnson at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2012: Graeme McDowell at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2011: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2010: Graeme McDowell at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2009: Jim Furyk at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2008: Vijay Singh at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2007: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2006: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2005: Luke Donald at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2004: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2003: Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2002: Padraig Harrington at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2001: Tiger Woods at Sherwood Country Club
    • 2000 (December): Davis Love III at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
    • 2000 (January): Tom Lehman at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.

