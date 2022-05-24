2022 Charles Schwab Challenge: Full Field, Purse, Payouts
Since 1946, Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, has hosted one of the PGA Tour's most enduring events. A Scottish tartan jacket awaits the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge, as a nod to the history of golf.
A strong field has gathered one week after the PGA Championship, including PGA winner Justin Thomas and playoff runner-up Will Zalatoris. Jordan Spieth, the 2016 champion and twice a runner-up, also returns to compete near his hometown. Also in the field is Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, another area resident.
Jason Kokrak is the defending champion.
Purse
The purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge is $8.4 million, with $1,512,000 going to the winner.
Full Field
(120 players)
Ancer, Abraham
Barjon, Paul +
Berger, Daniel
Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
Bland, Richard
Brehm, Ryan
Buckley, Hayden
Burns, Sam
Cink, Stewart
Clark, Wyndham
Compton, Erik +
Dahmen, Joel
Davis, Cam
DeChambeau, Bryson
Donald, Luke +
Dufner, Jason +
Duncan, Tyler
Finau, Tony
Fleetwood, Tommy
Fowler, Rickie
Frittelli, Dylan
Ghim, Doug
Glover, Lucas
Gooch, Talor
Grillo, Emiliano
Haas, Bill +
Hahn, James
Harman, Brian
Herbert, Lucas
Hickok, Kramer
Higgo, Garrick
Higgs, Harry
Hodges, Lee
Hoffman, Charley
Hoge, Tom
Homa, Max
Horschel, Billy
Hossler, Beau
Hovland, Viktor
Hubbard, Mark
Im, Sungjae
Jaeger, Stephan
Johnson, Zach
Jones, Matt
Kirk, Chris
Kisner, Kevin
Kitayama, Kurt
Kizzire, Patton
Knox, Russell
Kokrak, Jason
Lashley, Nate
Lee, Danny
Lee, K.H.
Lee, Min Woo
Lipsky, David
Long, Adam
Malnati, Peter
McCarthy, Denny
McGreevy, Max
McNealy, Maverick
Merritt, Troy
Moore, Taylor
Morikawa, Collin
Mullinax, Trey
Muñoz, Sebastián
Na, Kevin
NeSmith, Matthew
Ortiz, Carlos
Pak, John +
Palmer, Ryan
Pan, C.T.
Pereira, Mito
Perez, Pat
Piercy, Scott +
Piot, James +
Poston, J.T.
Poulter, Ian
Putnam, Andrew
Rai, Aaron
Ramey, Chad
Reavie, Chez
Redman, Doc
Reed, Patrick
Riley, Davis
Rodgers, Patrick
Rose, Justin
Ryder, Sam
Sabbatini, Rory
Scheffler, Scottie
Schenk, Adam
Schwab, Matthias
Sigg, Greyson
Simpson, Webb
Smalley, Alex
Smotherman, Austin +
Snedeker, Brandt +
Spaun, J.J.
Spieth, Jordan
Stallings, Scott
Strafaci, Tyler +
Streb, Robert
Streelman, Kevin
Stuard, Brian
Svensson, Adam
Taylor, Nick
Theegala, Sahith
Thomas, Justin
Thompson, Michael
Todd, Brendon
Trainer, Martin
Tringale, Cameron
Tway, Kevin
van Rooyen, Erik
Varner III, Harold
Villegas, Camilo +
Watney, Nick
Whaley, Vince
Woodland, Gary
Wu, Brandon
Zalatoris, Will
+ - Sponsor Exemption