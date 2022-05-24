2022 Charles Schwab Challenge: Full Field, Purse, Payouts

The PGA Tour returns to historic Colonial Country Club with a strong field one week after the season's second major.

Since 1946, Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, has hosted one of the PGA Tour's most enduring events. A Scottish tartan jacket awaits the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge, as a nod to the history of golf.

A strong field has gathered one week after the PGA Championship, including PGA winner Justin Thomas and playoff runner-up Will Zalatoris. Jordan Spieth, the 2016 champion and twice a runner-up, also returns to compete near his hometown. Also in the field is Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, another area resident.

Jason Kokrak is the defending champion.

Purse

The purse for the Charles Schwab Challenge is $8.4 million, with $1,512,000 going to the winner.

Full Field

(120 players)

Ancer, Abraham

Barjon, Paul +

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bland, Richard

Brehm, Ryan

Buckley, Hayden

Burns, Sam

Cink, Stewart

Clark, Wyndham

Compton, Erik +

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

DeChambeau, Bryson

Donald, Luke +

Dufner, Jason +

Duncan, Tyler

Finau, Tony

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Frittelli, Dylan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gooch, Talor

Grillo, Emiliano

Haas, Bill +

Hahn, James

Harman, Brian

Herbert, Lucas

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Jones, Matt

Kirk, Chris

Kisner, Kevin

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knox, Russell

Kokrak, Jason

Lashley, Nate

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Malnati, Peter

McCarthy, Denny

McGreevy, Max

McNealy, Maverick

Merritt, Troy

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Muñoz, Sebastián

Na, Kevin

NeSmith, Matthew

Ortiz, Carlos

Pak, John +

Palmer, Ryan

Pan, C.T.

Pereira, Mito

Perez, Pat

Piercy, Scott +

Piot, James +

Poston, J.T.

Poulter, Ian

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reed, Patrick

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin +

Snedeker, Brandt +

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Stallings, Scott

Strafaci, Tyler +

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tringale, Cameron

Tway, Kevin

van Rooyen, Erik

Varner III, Harold

Villegas, Camilo +

Watney, Nick

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Brandon

Zalatoris, Will

+ - Sponsor Exemption