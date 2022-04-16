Harold Varner III, Shane Lowry in Familiar Company in Final Round of RBC Heritage

Varner, Lowry will face each other in the final pairing in Sunday's final round at Harbour Town.

Shane Lowry will be in the final pairing with leader Harold Varner III on Sunday for the final round of the RBC Heritage. Lowry trails Varner by one shot after 54 holes. Joshua S. Kelly, USA Today

Harold Varner III, will wake up Sunday morning with the 54-hole lead at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C. His playing competitor in the final pairing will be Ireland’s Shane Lowry, who Varner leads by one shot.

Varner shot 8-under 63 in Saturday’s third round at Harbour Town for an 11-under total of 202. Lowry’s 65 on Saturday gave him a 10-under total.

It won’t be the first time they’ve gone head-to-head – and it’s been lately.

Varner and Lowry met each other in Round 1 of pool play at the WGC Dell Technlogies Match Play in March. Varner won the match 2 and 1, although neither of them advanced to the Round of 16.

And the pair had some success in last week’s Masters. Lowry was tied for second, five shots back of the lead after 36 holes and was briefly in the hunt in the third round until some late bogeys took him out of contention. A Sunday 69 got the Irishman a third-place finish, five shots behind winner Scottie Scheffler.

Varner, who was in the Masters field for the first time, was in the top 10 after two rounds but a third-round 80 ended his hopes.

Both players like their chances on Sunday, although they will also have to contend with Patrick Cantlay and Erik von Rooyen, who are also tied for second at 10 under.

“My confidence is pretty high, obviously,” said Lowry the 2019 British Open champion. “I've been thereabouts a lot of Sundays this year so far. The one thing that let me down at the Masters last week was my iron play, and I'm probably not far off No. 1 in the field this week in strokes gained approach.

“It's funny how this game works. I putted great at the Masters. I didn't putt great today. I'm just hoping it will all click into gear tomorrow, and hopefully I'll have a chance coming down the back nine.”

Varner has two international victories, including the Saudi International earlier this year, which has heightened his drive to win on the PGA Tour.

“I think it's even more just because -- not that people doubt it, they're just like, I've won in Australia, I've won somewhere else that I can't speak of,” said the 31-year-old Varner, who tied for second at last year’s RBC Heritage. “I mean, it just proves that I can win, and I just want to do it here.

“Sometimes I think it can be like a focus. There's always other stuff to do, people to entertain, but I feel like it just keeps giving me more confidence. The best thing that I can do is just run my course, like this is my journey.”