2022 Masters Round 3 Tee Times: Tiger Woods to Tee Off at 1 p.m. ET

The cutline fell at 4 over par at Augusta National and 52 players will play the weekend. Scottie Scheffler leads at 8 under par.
Tiger Woods tees off in Round 2 of the 2022 Masters.

Tiger Woods will tee off at 1 p.m. ET in the third round of the Masters.

The weekend is here at the 86th Masters and 52 competitors will play on, starting at 10:20 a.m. Eastern.

Players compete in twosomes on the weekend at the Masters. The final group of leader Scottie Scheffler (8 under par) and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (3 under par) will tee off at 2:50 p.m.

Tiger Woods will play at 1 p.m. alongside Kevin Kisner. Both are at 1 over par. 

Round 3 Tee Times at the 2022 Masters (All times Eastern)

10:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott
10:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee
10:40 a.m.: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman
10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis
11 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood
11:10 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel
11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed
11:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ
11:40 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger
Noon: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak
12:10 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs
12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka
12:30 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm
12:40 p.m. Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia
12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood
1 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods
1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson,Patrick Cantlay
1:20 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, J. J. Spaun
1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
1:50 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann
2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris
2:10 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners
2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na
2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III
2:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry
2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel

