2022 Masters Round 3 Tee Times: Tiger Woods to Tee Off at 1 p.m. ET

The cutline fell at 4 over par at Augusta National and 52 players will play the weekend. Scottie Scheffler leads at 8 under par.

Tiger Woods will tee off at 1 p.m. ET in the third round of the Masters. Katie Goodale-Augusta Chronicle/USA Today

The weekend is here at the 86th Masters and 52 competitors will play on, starting at 10:20 a.m. Eastern.

Players compete in twosomes on the weekend at the Masters. The final group of leader Scottie Scheffler (8 under par) and 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel (3 under par) will tee off at 2:50 p.m.

Tiger Woods will play at 1 p.m. alongside Kevin Kisner. Both are at 1 over par.

Round 3 Tee Times at the 2022 Masters (All times Eastern)

10:20 a.m.: Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Scott

10:30 a.m.: Viktor Hovland, Min Woo Lee

10:40 a.m.: Seamus Power, Marc Leishman

10:50 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Cameron Davis

11 a.m.: Max Homa, Tommy Fleetwood

11:10 a.m.: Tom Hoge, Billy Horschel

11:20 a.m.: Russell Henley, Patrick Reed

11:30 a.m.: Tony Finau, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m.: Talor Gooch, Daniel Berger

Noon: Si Woo Kim, Jason Kokrak

12:10 p.m.: Hudson Swafford, Harry Higgs

12:20 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Sepp Straka

12:30 p.m.: Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm

12:40 p.m. Bubba Watson, Sergio Garcia

12:50 p.m.: Robert MacIntyre, Lee Westwood

1 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Tiger Woods

1:10 p.m.: Webb Simpson,Patrick Cantlay

1:20 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, J. J. Spaun

1:40 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:50 p.m.: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann

2 p.m.: Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris

2:10 p.m.: Cameron Smith, Corey Conners

2:20 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Kevin Na

2:30 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Harold Varner III

2:40 p.m.: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2:50 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Charl Schwartzel