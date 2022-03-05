Skip to main content

Max Homa Makes Hole-In-One at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Homa's first career ace on the PGA Tour comes in the third round at the par-3 14th hole at Bay Hill.

Max Homa, one of Twitter’s best follows in golf, made his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour on Saturday with an ace at the 14th hole at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge. Homa’s ace came in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Homa hit a pitching wedge on the 163-yard, par-3 that normally plays at 214 yards.

“They fortunately moved the tee up,” said Homa, who shot 73 in the third round and stands at even-par 216 after three rounds.

“I hit a really nice shot. It started to fall a little bit right. I was trying to hit like a little cut and just put it high up in the air. And I hit it well, and it started to drift right. So I wasn't sure it was going to be all right. Then when it landed, I heard somebody clap, so I knew it was good.

“I turned around to get a (bottle of) water from some friends I have out here, and then it went crazy.”

As it turns out, the 31-year-old Homa didn’t see the ball go in the hole. “I can barely see a 30-footer go in I've got such bad eyes,” he said. “I don't usually watch. I just listen.”

