Scott Piercy Leads 3M Open by Four Shots Heading into Final Round

Scott Piercy leads the 3M Open at TPC Cities after three rounds by four shots over Emiliano Grillo. Matt Krohn, USA Today

Scott Piercy survived a ball in the water at the final hole at the 3M Open to carry a four-shot lead into Sunday's final round. Piercy, who is looking for his first PGA victory since 2018, shot 66 on Saturday at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minn., and is at 18-under par, four ahead of Emiliano Grillo.

Piercy, who is No. 297 in the Official World Golf Ranking and 138th in the FedEx Cup standings, won the Zurich Classic with Billy Horschel in 2018 for his last PGA Tour victory.

Piercy held a six-shot lead going into the 18th hole in the tournament, which had been delayed by weather for more than six hours on Saturday afternoon. However, he hit a fat 3-wood for his second shot on the par-5 finishing hole in the water and would up making bogey.

Grillo made birdie on the same hole to close the gap to four. Piercy and Grillo, who shot 67 Saturday for a 14-under total, will go out in the final pairing on Sunday.

Tony Finau and Doug Ghim both shot 65 in the third round and are one shot farther back at 13 under. Tom Hoge, with 66 in the third round, is alone in fifth at 12 under.