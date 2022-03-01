Seminole Pro-Member Draws Rahm, Thomas, McIlroy, Johnson, Cantlay, Korda Sisters

More top players in the field at Seminole than at Honda Classic; Patrick Cantlay teams with Mark Flaherty to win gross.

Patrick Cantlay teamed with member Mark Flaherty to win the prestigious Seminole Pro-Member on Monday.

Not only did Bryson DeChambeau miss defending his title at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, perhaps more importantly, he was also forced to withdraw from the Seminole Pro-Member on Monday.

It's hard to know whether there were more multi-millionaires among the pros than the members, but we do know that more top-10 players teed it up at Seminole Golf Club, located in Juno Beach, Fla., than were in the field at last week's Honda Classic.

Per Claire Rogers, member Mark Flaherty and Patrick Cantlay won the gross with 62, while Mike Troy and Jessica Korda posted 59 to win the net.