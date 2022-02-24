Skip to main content

'Under the Strap' Podcast Talks With PGA Tour Caddie Reynolds Robinson

Robinson, a New York native, left his job as a globe-hopping accountant to pursue a career in golf and now works for Tour player Joseph Bramlett.
"Under the Strap" chats with caddie Reynolds Robinson, who works on the PGA Tour for Joseph Bramlett.

Robinson grew up in New York, where he was quite a basketball player and friends with Phife Dawg, who was an original member of the hip hop group, "A Tribe Called Quest." Robinson left New York and became a successful accountant, traveling the world for his job. But at age 28, he realized he was miserable in that line of work and decided to pursue a career in golf. Now he’s a caddie at the highest level.

Click above to listen and find more "Under the Strap" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network

