We Don't Know If Tiger Woods Is Playing the Masters Likely Because He Doesn't Know Yet

Woods is expected to arrive unannounced Sunday at Augusta National, seeking the answers to some vital questions if he is to start Thursday's first round.

Tiger Woods' preparation on Sunday and Monday at Augusta National GC will probably determine whether he begins the Masters on Thursday. Michael Madrid-USA Today

Tiger Woods has stood the golf world on its edge in recent days, leading fans, media and other players down the uncertain – and silent – path of whether he will play in the Masters when it commences Thursday.

At the moment, no one knows for certain and the truth could very well be that Tiger doesn’t know, either, which is why he hasn’t made an announcement one way or the other.

Woods will likely turn up at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday – unannounced – still in need of answering some important questions if he is to start the first round. Tiger doesn’t approach a return from injury in a cavalier manner. He answers one question at a time and in this case, the questions are much more complicated than usual.

Can he hit all the shots needed to play Augusta National with clubhead speed somewhere near his normal?

The answer appears to be yes and is the least of Tiger’s issues. His ball-striking seems to have impressed Justin Thomas, who was his playing partner Tuesday when he made a stealth trip to Augusta National, and Thomas’ caddie, Jim “Bones” Mackay.

Can he walk Augusta National, which has many more steep slopes than people realize?

That was a huge question mark, which is why he made the trip on Tuesday. Woods has been playing golf riding in a cart in recent weeks and has said all along that walking would be the biggest hurdle to his return to competitive golf. Reports said he walked all 18 holes on Tuesday.

How does he deal with the aftereffects of walking Augusta National?

That’s a critical unknown. He likely won’t put his feet up after a round and merely wait for the next day. Was there swelling in his right leg and ankle after the round on Tuesday? How much pain did he experience? How much treatment did he need and how will his pain be managed?

How difficult is it for him to physically prepare for the next day?

We don’t know how Tiger felt Wednesday morning after the Augusta trip. Was there lingering swelling and pain that needed to be addressed before he began his day? How will that be managed going forward?

Can he practice like he wants to between rounds?

This will be answered once Woods is on site Sunday at Augusta National. Whether he is physically able to walk off the course after a practice round and go immediately to the practice area and hit balls for an hour or two will go a long way in determining if he can play. Tiger likely won’t start on Thursday if he feels underprepared or ill-prepared, especially if he has physical limitations regarding the amount of time he is able to practice – if he can practice at all. This is not a ceremonial stroll around the grounds for Woods. Before he starts, he must believe he can compete.

Can he go through the entire process for two or more days in a row?

That’s the most important question yet. He aims to find out Sunday and Monday, which seems to be why he hasn’t made an announcement. If he cleared the hurdle of enduring everything that surrounds playing one round of golf at Augusta National, the ultimate test is whether he can do so multiple days in succession. First-round starting times are expected to be announced Tuesday afternoon and Tiger apparently believes he will know by then whether he can physically take this on.

Will we hear from him?

As with everything else he needs to address, he probably doesn’t know the answer to that, either. At least, not yet.