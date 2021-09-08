September 8, 2021
Publish date:

2025 British Open Will Return to Royal Portrush

The world's oldest major championship will return to Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush, site of the 2019 Open Championship won by Shane Lowry.
Author:
Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Shane Lowry won the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open is heading back to Royal Portrush.

The R&A announced Wednesday that the world’s oldest major championship will return to the Northern Irish venue in 2025, after a successful staging of the British Open there in 2019 when Irish player Shane Lowry won by six shots.

That marked the first time Royal Portrush had hosted the event since 1951.

Some 237,750 spectators attended the four days of the 2019 Open, a record attendance in the championship’s 161-year history. A record 61,000 spectators attended practice days, too.

Before 2025, the Open will be held at St. Andrews next year, Hoylake in 2023 and Royal Troon in 2024.

Future sites for the British Open

  • 2022 —The Old Course at St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland
  • 2023 — Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England
  • 2024 — Royal Troon, Troon, Scotland
  • 2025 — Royal Portrush, Portrush, Northern Ireland
The seventh green at Royal Portrush.

The seventh at Royal Portrush.

