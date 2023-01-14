Scott, 42, joins a 16-player committee that will help shape the future of the PGA Tour and it's battle with LIV Golf.

HONOLULU – Adam Scott has always seemed like the adult in the room. Thoughtful with his answers and unwavering in his commitment to golf.

Scott has always acted like the consummate professional.

His PGA Tour peers have noticed: they recently selected Scott to be one of the 16 Player Advisory Council members for 2023. And so Scott, 42, is now taking on the role of an elder statesman, following the lead of Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, with the goal of focusing the PGA Tour on its future.

“I’m more interested in what the Tour is planning on doing with the Tour and not how were fighting a lawsuit,” Scott said of the fight between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour. “I could care less about that to be honest; I'm more interested in what the future of the Tour looks like. I convinced myself that it was worth diving into the PAC to see what was going on.”

With 14 PGA Tour wins, a Masters and just crossing $60 million in career prize money last week in Kapalua, Scott’s legacy is firmly set and under the watered-down Hall of Fame criteria he’ll will likely gain a place among Nicklaus, Palmer, Player and many others.

But Scott, who is reenergized and more focused in 2023 than in recent years, is also committed to getting the Tour through its battle with LIV Golf.

Scott saw how McIlroy took a player-leadership role and felt that other notable players, which Scott believes he is, could assist McIlroy in moving things in the right direction.

But Scott is not a puppet. He has strong feelings and while he agrees with much of what McIlroy believes, he is not a rubber stamp.

“I don't mind. stirring the pot, if that needs to be stirred in conversation in those kinds of rooms,” Scott said. “Just to let everyone think a little more. Sometimes I feel like, we get pretty reactive to things these days, and it's nice to think down the line a little bit. If we change this, what happens? And how soon will we then change it again.”

Scott is one of the few players who was heavily recruited by LIV Golf, but ultimately decided to not only stay on the PGA Tour, but jump back in with both feet.

His insight could be invaluable.