Adam Svensson Made the Sony Open Cut In the Most Epic Way Possible

Every Friday the PGA Tour provides quality drama for those who pay close attention. The end of the second round marks the traditional 36-hole cut, and players who straddle that line often feel some extra pressure down the stretch.

Players outside the cut tend to pull out all the shots to try to make the weekend. Adam Svensson's Friday finish at the Sony Open takes the cake.

Svensson, who shot a 1-under 69 on Day 1 at Waialae Country Club, didn’t have much going his way during the second round. The Canadian made the turn at even par, and then played the first six holes of his second nine (Nos. 1-6) in one-over par. That stretch left Svensson at even par for the tournament, two shots outside the 2-under cut with three holes to play.

Svensson likely stepped up to the 7th tee, his 16th hole of the day, knowing he’d need to go at least 2-under in his final stretch to make the weekend. What he didn’t yet realize was how easy that was about to become.

Svensson’s tee shot on the 175-yard par 3 one hopped into the cup for an ace.

The perfectly timed hole-in-one moved the 29-year-old just inside the cut, and he went on to par his final two holes to survive to the weekend right on the number.

That's one way to make a cut on the PGA Tour.