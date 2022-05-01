Skip to main content

Adri Arnaus Prevails In Six-Hole Playoff for First DP World Tour Win

The Barcelona native was playing near home and fired a Sunday 65 to get into a playoff, where he outlasted Oliver Bekker.

GIRONA, Spain — Home favorite Adri Arnaus won a six-hole playoff to beat Oliver Bekker at the Catalunya Championship and claim his first European tour win on Sunday.

Arnaus, who is from Barcelona in northeast Spain near Girona, trailed overnight leader Bekker by seven shots at the start of the day. But he shot a final round 7-under 65 to pull level.

In contrast to Becker’s even-par 72, Arnaus’ fourth round included five birdies and an eagle on the par-5 12th.

In the playoff, Arnaus and Becker made par on five trips to the 18th hole, but when they went to the 17th Bekker’s bogey gave Arnaus the title.

The 27-year-old Arnaus had previously finished runner-up five times on the European tour. It was his third playoff in a span of seven months.

“It’s a dream come true,” he said. “I’ve been looking for this one for a while. To be able to come through here, where I practice in the summers, they take care of me so well. I know the course quite well. I’ve been able to play some really good golf and to do it here is special.”

Bekker was also seeking his first tour win.

This was the European tour’s first time at PGA Catalunya since the 2014 Spanish Open. The venue hosted European qualifying from 2008-16.

