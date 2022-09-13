An LPGA Event Next Year Will Be Named for Annika Sorenstam

'The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican,' named for the Hall of Famer, will be the last full-field event of the 2023 season.

An LPGA legend's name will be on an LPGA event next season.

Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam will be the tournament host for the penultimate event of the 2023 LPGA season, called "The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican" and to be played at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

The event will be the sole namesake tournament on the schedule and the first in the LPGA since the Lorena Ochoa Invitational, which was last held in 2017.

"It is an incredible honor to host one of the premier events on the LPGA Tour schedule at Pelican Golf Club, a world-class facility, alongside my good friends at Gainbridge," Sorenstam said Tuesday in a press release. "Giving back to the game I love and mentoring the next generation of players have always been at the forefront of everything we do. I'm excited to kick off this great new partnership and elevate this tournament to new heights on the LPGA Tour."

Additional details including an increased purse will be announced during the Pelican Women's Championship coming up in mid-November. It's the final full-field event of the season, with 120 players and a $2 million purse. Pelican Golf Club is just outside Clearwater, Florida, in the Tampa Bay area.

Sorenstam won 72 LPGA events including 10 major championships and is still the LPGA's all-time money leader with more than $22 million won.