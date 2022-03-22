Apple Valley Has History at Its Core

California public course on edge of Mojave Desert is straightforward in design, yet textured in its celebrity past.

Apple Valley Golf Club, the architectural work of Billy Bell Jr., opened in 1948. Apple Valley Golf Club

APPLEY VALLEY, Calif. — “Dale Evans died in that house,” says Bob Tinsley, a regular in these parts for 50 years, while pointing to a structure adjacent to the sixth tee at Apple Valley Golf Club.

Safe to say that’s not something one expects to hear when playing on a public track on the southern edge of the Mojave Desert, roughly 100 miles from Los Angeles.

Come to think of it, that’s not something one expects to hear anywhere.

Dale Evans was a famous singer, actress and songwriter and was married to Roy Rogers, the legendary singing cowboy, for more than 50 years. She died in 2001. While the couple lived in the house pointed out by Tinsley, they weren’t much for golfing. Rogers, in fact, according to Tinsley, was not a golfer. He teed it up only a couple of times a year. In cowboy boots with spikes, believe it or not.

Apple Valley is rich with history.

Richard Nixon, after his narrow loss in the 1960 presidential election to John F. Kennedy, spent months in a house near the course to write his first book, “Six Crises.”

And then there’s the tale of Hall of Fame golfer Lloyd Mangrum, whose home in his later years was across the street from the 18th hole.

Mangrum, who passed away in 1973 at age 59 from a 12th heart attack, won 36 PGA Tour events, including the 1946 U.S. Open, outdueling Byron Nelson and Vic Ghezzi in a 36-hole playoff at Canterbury Golf Club in Ohio. He was also in the memorable 1950 U.S. Open playoff at Merion, won by Ben Hogan 16 months after his car accident.

As notable as what Mangrum did between the ropes, it pales in comparison to what he accomplished between the lines of battle.

During World War II, he served at Normandy and in the Battle of the Bulge, earning two Purple Hearts for his wounds. An injury to his arm during the Normandy invasion in 1944 was so serious doctors believed he would never play golf again.

No wonder he didn’t feel much pressure on the golf course. As he was quoted in one magazine story: “After Omaha Beach and the Battle of the Bulge, knocking a small ball around the grass hardly seems worth worrying about.”

Tinsley has fond memories of Mangrum. There was the round in the early 1970s when the two were playing Apple Valley’s 18th, a 516-yard par 5. The course was private in those days.

Mangrum teed off with a 1-iron. He was a tremendous long-iron player. The ball went straight down the middle, and a long way.

He proceeded to hit another 1-iron. The ball went straight into the cup for a double-eagle.

“I was a new golfer," says Tinsley, who is now 82. “I hadn’t even joined the club."

Tinsley, a building contractor, did some remodeling work in Mangrum’s home.

His view of Mangrum?

“A straight-up guy," Tinsley says. “A real man’s man."

Speaking of straightforward, that pretty much defines the Apple Valley course, as well. From the tips, the layout, designed by Billy Bell Jr. — who worked on a lot of highly regarded California courses — and opened in 1948, measures about 6,700 yards and features fairways that are most forgiving. A golfer has to really mess up to be in serious trouble.

As for the greens, the surfaces are as smooth as a golfer will find anywhere.

“They’re what we call postage-stamp greens,” says Kirk Christensen, the general manager and superintendent. “They’re all very small. We mow and roll every other day to keep the speed up on them."

However, the best part of playing Apple Valley may be being able to escape the big city.

“We’re just enough off the beaten track that it’s got a very small town feel to it,” Christensen says.

So how did Mangrum wind up there in the first place?

Well, according to Christensen, the two men who owned the town persuaded Mangrum to become the head pro. He stayed for the rest of his life. Inside the clubhouse are numerous photos and other momentos which celebrate his great career.

“He was there every day,” Tinsley says.