Listen: UNC Standout Austin Greaser Discusses the Upcoming U.S. Amateur

Ann talks with University of North Carolina standout Austin Greaser as he gets set to play in the U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. They preview the tournament, talk about the highs and lows of his amateur career so far, his opinion on fellow amateur James Piot playing for LIV Golf and more.

