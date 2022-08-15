Listen: UNC Standout Austin Greaser Discusses the Upcoming U.S. Amateur

Skip to main content

Austin Greaser Discusses the Upcoming U.S. Amateur

The University of North Carolina standout is getting ready for the week in New Jersey and talks with Ann Liguori about plenty around the amateur game.

Ann talks with University of North Carolina standout Austin Greaser as he gets set to play in the U.S. Amateur at Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club in Paramus, New Jersey. They preview the tournament, talk about the highs and lows of his amateur career so far, his opinion on fellow amateur James Piot playing for LIV Golf and more.

