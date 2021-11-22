Brooks vs. Bryson: Live Updates From the Match in Las Vegas

We're blogging live when Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau play the next version of The Match at Wynn Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will play the next version of Capital One's The Match live on TNT beginning at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Match is produced in part by Warner Media/Turner Sports, so you can also watch it across other networks, including TBS and TruTV. You can stream it (with a cable log-in) at any of those sites too:

You can watch without a cable subscription on Hulu + Live TV or Sling TV.

The exhibition will be played at Wynn Golf Club, which opened in 2005 and is part of the Wynn Las Vegas Resort. The format is match play, up to a maximum of 12 holes. The SI Sportsbook line is -110 for both players.

The Wynn Las Vegas course was designed by Tom Fazio. The resort and the course are on the site of the former Desert Inn and its accompanying golf course. That was a classic Las Vegas layout and the original home of the Tournament of Champions.

The hype has begun for The Match

The last time we can remember seeing the the roof at Wynn Las Vegas was when Steve Wynn shot a commercial there for the resort's 2005 opening:

Wynn no longer owns the resort, but there's still some happenings up on the roof:

A brief history of who's been in The Match

This is the fifth version of The Match. The first was also in Las Vegas and played at Shadow Creek, north of downtown, in 2018. Phil Mickelson defeated Tiger Woods to win $9 million.

The next was in May 2020 when Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods teamed up to beat Mickelson and Tom Brady by a shot at Medalist in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Charles Barkley and Mickelson defeated Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry in the fourth Match at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Oro Valley, Ariz., in November 2020.

The most recent was in July when Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau defeated Brady and Mickelson at The Reserve Golf Course at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Mont.