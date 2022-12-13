Tiger Woods's son, Charlie, has developed a sweet golf game reminiscent of his father. Here's a look at his life and golf swing through the years.

Charlie Woods is growing up fast. Tiger Woods enjoys teeing up with this son, Charlie, every year at the PNC Father-Son Challenge, and Charlie is flashing an eye-popping golf game that will no doubt make him a young man to watch as he continues to mature. Here's a look at Charlie through the years, with a couple of highlights to get you started: