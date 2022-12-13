Charlie Woods Through the Years
Charlie Woods is growing up fast. Tiger Woods enjoys teeing up with this son, Charlie, every year at the PNC Father-Son Challenge, and Charlie is flashing an eye-popping golf game that will no doubt make him a young man to watch as he continues to mature. Here's a look at Charlie through the years, with a couple of highlights to get you started:
Charlie Woods at the 2021 PNC Father-Son Championship
Charlie flashed a sweet swing at the 2021 Father-Son. Team Woods rattled off 11 consecutive birdies on Sunday and finished second to John Daly and John Daly II.
Tiger Woods, Charlie Woods, 2021 PNC Father-Son Challenge
In 2021, Tiger Woods was still recovering from his single-car accident in February, and he made one of his first on-course appearances with his son, Charlie.
2018 British Open
Charlie and Sam hung out along ropes during the 2018 British Open at Carnoustie. Tiger Woods finished tied for sixth.
2015 Masters
Charlie and his sister Sam caddied for their father at the 2015 Masters Par 3 Contest.
Charlie Woods at the 2013 Tour Championship
A young Charlie took in the action at East Lake in 2013.