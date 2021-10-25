    • October 25, 2021
    Fall Now, Winter Soon — Essential Outerwear for Cold Weather Golf

    Given the chance, we'd all love to play golf year-round. But winter weather can be a dicey proposition to play through, so here are some potential options to help us stay on course in tough conditions.
    Author:

    The best attributes in today’s golf outerwear are functionality and versatility. Whether you play in extreme cold or occasionally chilly  and windswept conditions — or anything in between — the fabric technologies used by apparel companies to keep us warm and dry, yet flexible enough to swing a club, are delivering on all cylinders this season.

    As an extra bonus, our roundup of warm hybrid jacket and hoodie examples are stylish enough to wear beyond the course for a multitude of lifestyle activities. 

    Adidas: Primeblue Cold.Rdy

    Adidas_PrimeBlue

    The Primeblue Cold.Rdy half-zip hoodie will get you through cool weather rounds in comfort. It’s made with a soft French terry fabric that’s blended with insulated, brushed-back recycled polyester to create a cushy, light sleeping bag warmth. There’s plenty of elastane for stretch and the half-zip makes it easy to pull over your head while the drawcord hood adjusts for extra protection. The contrasting graphic upper placket gives this piece a modern look that won’t be run of the mill.

    Cost: $120

    Galvin Green: Linc

    GalvinGreen

    The full-zip jacket features proprietary Interface-1 technology with a No. 3 warming effect in the diagonal-padded primaloft areas where you need extra protection from wind and cold. The soft materials are highly breathable enabling the release of excess heat and moisture, while still being completely windproof and water repellent. The sharkskin grey and black combination with accented sleeve cuffs adds stylish details, and a slight V-shape in the front makes the jacket stay at the hip during movement. 

    Cost: $349

    Puma: Cloudspun WRMLBL

    Puma

    The golf jacket will prevent cold weather from interrupting your game. Two great fabric technologies — Cloudspun that’s heavier for maximum warmth and Primaloft gold quilting for heat retention in key areas — are combined to create a soft and warm functional piece. There’s plenty of stretch with added Elastane that is not bulky, and the zippered hand pockets have a soft, brushed lining for more warm comfort. The internal woven label says it all" Stay Warm Enjoy Golf.”

    Cost: $160

    J.Lindeberg: Shield

    J.Lindeberg

    This golf jacket is proof we can stay warm without the substantial puffer look and that's due to the Primaloft padding that’s stitched in a cool diagonal dash pattern so the insulation won’t clump over time and washings. The windproof/water repellent jacket also features a soft interior, two-way zip and zipped side pockets. The treeline-green color that gives a nice alternative to mundane black and navy, plus this style is also reversible making it even more wearable. 

    Cost: $295

    Nike: Therma-Fit ADV Repel

    Nike_Therma-Fit

    The golf jacket combines heat-regulating fabric with advanced features to help keep you warm in cold weather conditions. The design pairs small spots of bonding with lightweight down insulation to provide protection from the elements without decreasing mobility. The sleeves and upper back are made from lightweight woven material that stretches with you, and the raglan style eliminates fabric bunching through your swing. A zipper guard at the top of the collar and brushed pocket linings add to the comfort. 

    Cost: $250

    FootJoy: Hybrid Hoodie

    FJ

    This item lives up to the company motto, “Make Every Day Playable,” with its thermal insulation design that helps keep your core warm with a quilted front, and remain flexible with spandex sleeves. The hood and high collar helps keep out the cold and provides added protection from other elements. A full-zip front allows you to easily layer underneath and adjust based on conditions. Side-slant pockets are convenient and accessible to store personal items or just keep hands toasty.

    Cost: $175 

    Ralph Lauren: RLX Golf

    RalphLauren

    The water-repellent jacket in French navy is made with down-alternative fill and recycled polyester shell for a kinder gentler impact on the environment. This sharp looking garment is fully lined, and the zip-off drawstring hood is there when you need to keep your head and neck dry. It has a mockneck and full-zip front with a flap at the top to prevent chafing. The adjustable tabs at the elasticized cuffs add adjustability, and there are two front waist zip pockets plus and interior left chest phone pocket. 

    Cost: $248

    Peter Millar: Blaze

    PeterMillar

    The insulated bomber jacket ($298) is from the Crown Crafted collection and offers a twist on traditional puffer coats. It uses an alternating brick-quilted pattern with stitchless construction that offers superior lightweight warmth. The four-way stretch, windproof, water-resistant properties add to the weather protective features, and it’s machine washable so you can wear it even more. The bomber style collar is ideal for layering over a hoodie, and the tailored fit reduces bulk. 

    Cost: $298

