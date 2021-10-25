Fall Now, Winter Soon — Essential Outerwear for Cold Weather Golf

Given the chance, we'd all love to play golf year-round. But winter weather can be a dicey proposition to play through, so here are some potential options to help us stay on course in tough conditions.

The best attributes in today’s golf outerwear are functionality and versatility. Whether you play in extreme cold or occasionally chilly and windswept conditions — or anything in between — the fabric technologies used by apparel companies to keep us warm and dry, yet flexible enough to swing a club, are delivering on all cylinders this season.

As an extra bonus, our roundup of warm hybrid jacket and hoodie examples are stylish enough to wear beyond the course for a multitude of lifestyle activities.