First Look: Five Light Layers for Early Fall

The Cinched Waist jacket from G/Fore ($275) is made from ultra lightweight and soft nylon fabric that is perfect for windy days on or off the course. There’s a hood that zips into the collar and buttons on the sleeves allow you to roll up or leave down. The longer length and adjustable cinch waist provides more protection without sacrificing style and fit. The mix of colors in the blocking adds a fresh look to the typical array of solid jackets.