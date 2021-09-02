First Look: Five Light Layers for Early Fall
A Vest
Puma developed a proprietary fabric for its Cloudspun T7 golf vest ($70) that gives it an ultra-soft feel while providing four-way stretch and moisture wicking. Vests are ideal for cool mornings on the golf course because they keep your core insulated. If your core is warm, you’re warm. The stand-up collar provides additional protection, while the full-zip front allows for convenient on/off wearability. This also stores easily in your bag.
A Quarter-zip
Worn as a layer or on its own, Galvin Green’s Dixon long sleeve zip front top ($139) features the lightest, softest technical fabric with maximum breathability and freedom of movement. It provides a light thermal comfort level in cool conditions, and the heathered fabric in eight possible colorways makes this a piece you’ll reach for on the course, the range, the gym and hanging out.
A Crewneck Sweater
The Hawkins Alpaca sweater from Turtleson ($275) is easy to store and throw on over a polo shirt. Alpaca fibers contain microscopic air pockets that provide insulation to keep you warm. Alpaca wool can keep you warmer than most heavy jackets and more comfortable than many cotton sweatshirts. This makes it ideal on the golf course. This piece is hand dyed to create a unique ombre effect.
A Windbreaker
The Cinched Waist jacket from G/Fore ($275) is made from ultra lightweight and soft nylon fabric that is perfect for windy days on or off the course. There’s a hood that zips into the collar and buttons on the sleeves allow you to roll up or leave down. The longer length and adjustable cinch waist provides more protection without sacrificing style and fit. The mix of colors in the blocking adds a fresh look to the typical array of solid jackets.
A Hoodie
Greyson Clothiers puts a twist on its Cokato hoodie ($165), using a technical blend of nylon and elastane to make it breathable, lightweight and buttery soft. It’s decorated with a perforated camo interior neck, and the hood is built as a funnel neck for warmth and style. It also has an elongated utility pocket on the front right side for storage.