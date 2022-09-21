For the First Time, the Event Formerly Known as the Shark Shootout Won't Have the Shark

Skip to main content

For the First Time, Greg Norman Will Not Be Involved With the QBE Shootout

The 33-year-old PGA Tour co-sanctioned event once known as the Shark Shootout will go on without the CEO and commissioner of polarizing LIV Golf.

The tournament known for years as the Shark Shootout won't have the Shark involved at all this year.

Greg Norman said Tuesday on his Instagram account that he had "been asked not to attend" what is now called the QBE Shootout, a popular PGA Tour co-sanctioned event held in December at the Norman-designed Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

In his post, Norman cited his involvement as CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf as the reasoning behind his absence. He had been involved with the tournament since its inception, played for many years and continued to serve as an unofficial host.

"Sadly, after 33 consecutive years of playing in and hosting every Shootout tournament ... this year I have been asked not to attend," Norman said.

"Why one might ask? Perhaps it is because I am helping to give golf a new heartbeat, creating new value and delivering a new product that is loved by players, fans and broadcasters alike. And in doing so, finally giving players their rights as independent contractors to benefit from their performance and brand. In some people’s mind this is too disruptive and evolution is perceived as a bad thing. I disagree—competition breeds excellence."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The decision had been months in the making, QBE Shootout director Rob Hartman said in a story in the Naples Daily News.

"As we got close, ultimately the decision was made that he was going to step back and really let the focus remain on our tremendous charitable partners," Hartman said. "When he started this event 34 years ago, it was all about charity then and it's all about charity now. Greg just made the decision that he didn't want anything to distract from that." 

The event is a two-person team competition with PGA Tour players and occasionally LPGA Tour pros. The first one was in 1989, called the RMCC Invitational and won by Mark O'Meara and Curtis Strange at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.

From 1991-99 the event had various sponsors with "Shark Shootout" also in the name; Norman won it with fellow Australian Steve Elkington in 1998. In 2009-10 was simply called the Shark Shootout. 

The event moved to Naples in 2001 and has been known as the QBE Shootout since 2017. Last year's event was won by Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, and due to their LIV involvement and subsequent suspension by the PGA Tour, they won't be allowed back to defend their title.

Greg Norman at 2020 QBE Shootout
News

For the First Time, the Event Formerly Known as the Shark Shootout Won't Have the Shark

By John Schwarb
Presidents Cup 2019
News

TV Times: How to Watch the Presidents Cup and Other Pro Tours

By Morning Read Staff
Scottie Scheffler is pictured during a practice round for the 2022 Presidents Cup.
Gambling

If You're Betting on the Presidents Cup, Look for Scottie Scheffler to Stay Hot

By Shawn Childs
Gambling
International-Team-Drivers
Shop

Shop: Here are the Drivers Each Member of the Internaional Team Will Use at the 2022 Presidents Cup

By Morning Read Staff
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Another PGA Tour Season Begins and a Rope Becomes a Story at LIV Golf

By Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell
Dustin Johnson watches a chip shot in the second round at the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.
News

This Presidents Cup Is Missing Top Players on Both Sides. Does That Matter?

By Alex Miceli
Commentary
Cameron Smith walks off the 18th green during the second round of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Chicago.
News

LIV Golf's Quest for Legitimacy Rests on Its World Ranking Application—and It's Complicated

By Alex Miceli
Adam-Scott-Prez-Cup
News

Adam Scott Has Seen It All at the Presidents Cup (Except for an International Team Victory)

By Bob Harig
Justin Thomas pumps his fist after a holed putt in the 2017 Presidents Cup.
Gambling

2022 Presidents Cup: Latest Betting Odds and Picks for Quail Hollow Club

By Daniel Wooters