Frisbees and Pool Cues at Augusta National? It's True, Thanks to Dude Perfect

Chances are you've seen videos by the five-man trick-shot team, but one never would have imagined Augusta National letting them in.

Bryson DeChambeau was back to hitting drivers at Augusta National this week. In a recent visit with DudePerfect, he teed off on one hole with a tennis racket. Michael Madrid/USA Today

One of the more remarkable sights leading up to the 2022 Masters has been a release of a video from Dude Perfect, a group of trick-shot artists who were allowed to take their skills onto the famed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

The "All Sports Golf Battle at the Masters," as the video is called, shows the five Dude Perfect members — known as Tyler, Cory, Coby, Garrett and Cody — joining Bryson DeChambeau on holes 11 through 13 for a friendly competition using all kinds of sporting goods except golf clubs.

If that sounds completely unbelievable, that's understandable. Augusta National has broadened its golf horizons in recent years with the additions of a women's amateur event and as host of the Drive, Chip and Putt national championship, but none of those competitors have used frisbees, pool cues and ball bats to negotiate the golf course.

"My first reaction was, 'Who are these guys?' I've never heard of them," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley said. "But it was something that I got comfortable with very quickly. They had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National.

"It was really part of our continuing effort to be relevant to different age groups. Going in, we knew that this group had 57 million followers on YouTube, and that sort of got my attention."

DeChambeau joined Dude Perfect last month for the shoot while he was in town for a practice round. He has been largely sidelined from competing due to an injury to his left hand, so he relied on his right hand for stunts like teeing off with a tennis racket.

"All Sports Golf Battle at the Masters" has more than 6.2 million views on YouTube and will certainly get more as the tournament begins.

“This was a chance to draw eyeballs who might not have ever watched a golf video,” said Chad Coleman, Dude Perfect's chief content officer, to golf.com. “We wanted to do something that would showcase some of the things that matter at Augusta while also pushing the envelope enough to draw people in.”

Consider the envelope pushed.