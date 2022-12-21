Gary Player Sues Son, Grandson Amid Dispute Over Memorabilia

Gary Player’s memorabilia dispute with his son and grandson has reached a new level with the nine-time major champion suing family members for selling or attempting to sell trophies and clubs from his collection.

Player filed a legal complaint in May against his son Marc and in November a formal lawsuit against Marc’s son Damian, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Golf fans may remember the controversy surrounding Player’s son at the 2021 Masters. Marc was banned from all future Masters tournaments for promoting a golf ball brand during the ceremonial tee shot of Lee Elder, the first black golfer to compete at Augusta National.

“Only with the greatest reluctance and after many years of trying to avoid this did Gary have to enforce his rights in this way,” Player’s attorney, Stuart Singer, told the Palm Beach Post.

Player says Marc and Damian have violated an agreement that requires his trophies and clubs to be returned to him. A years-long dispute took a turn in 2019, when the 87-year-old ended his business relationship with Marc. Now, the disagreement has escalated further.

The suit says Damian solicited buyers for memorabilia that was stored in 19 lockers in a South Carolina storage facility, as well as multiple Rolex watches, for large sums of money.

Player’s 1974 Masters trophy was sold for $523,483 against his wishes in 2021, along with his South African Open trophy, his U.S. Open irons and the golf shoes he wore during the 52nd Masters.

Player appeared last weekend at the PNC Championship—the PGA Tour’s annual family scramble tournament—with his other grandson, Jordan Player.