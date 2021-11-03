Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    Ghoulish Tales of Horrific Golf Feats

    Host Jay Delsing pays homage to the Halloween season with flashbacks to moments that were memorable for all of the wrong reasons.
    Halloween may have passed, but host Jay Delsing has fun with some of golf's horror stories — from Ernie Els' six-putt green in the 2016 Masters to Jean van de Velde's cringe-worthy final-hole debacle at the 1999 British Open. He also adds a few non-favorites, as well. 

    Click above to listen and find more episodes of "Golf with Jay Delsing" on the Morning Read Podcast Network.

