Skip to main content

Sam Horsfield Wins Soudal Open for Third DP World Tour Title

The Englishman only recently returned to action after a three-month injury layoff.

ANTWERP, Belgium — English golfer Sam Horsfield claimed his third DP World Tour title by shooting 3-under 68 to win the Soudal Open by two strokes on Sunday.

His other wins came in a two-week span in August 2020.

Horsfield teed off at the 18th hole with a one-stroke lead over playing partner Ryan Fox, the overnight leader from New Zealand, and ended up tapping in for par while Fox made bogey.

Horsfield finished on 13-under 271. Fox (71) and Germany’s Yannik Paul (69) tied for second place.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The 110th-ranked Horsfield is two weeks into his return to the tour following a three-month injury layoff. He had his partner, Issabella, on the bag in Belgium in the absence of regular caddie Mick Seaborn.

“I said yesterday I wanted to do it for him, and I was able to do it for him. I’m just so, so happy,” Horsfield said.

“I definitely thought about Mick quite a lot. Especially on the back nine, I pulled a few clubs that he definitely would have wanted me to hit.”

Horsfield
News

Sam Horsfield Wins Soudal Open for Third DP World Tour Title

By Associated Press22 seconds ago
minjee lee
News

Minjee Lee Clings To One-Shot Lead at LPGA Cognizant Founders Cup

By Associated Press19 hours ago
munoz at&t
News

Sebastian Munoz Leads, Jordan Spieth the Favorite at AT&T Byron Nelson

By Associated Press19 hours ago
spieth at&t
News

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas Have Their Eyes on Two Prizes

By Mike Purkey21 hours ago
stricker akron
News

Steve Stricker Posts 66, Leads Regions Tradition by 3

By Associated Press22 hours ago
Phil Mickelson hits his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions golf tournament at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course.
News

Phil Mickelson Withdraws From PGA Championship

By Bob HarigMay 13, 2022
Justin Thomas is pictured at the 2022 AT&T Byron Nelson.
News

Two Would Be Better: Ranking Golf's Best With One Career Major Title

By Bob HarigMay 13, 2022
Commentary
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.
News

LIV Golf Is Only the Latest Reminder That In Pro Golf, Money, Power and Control Are King

By Alex MiceliMay 13, 2022
Commentary
The Putting Couch - article
Podcasts

Listen: Get Alignment Right to Start Making More Putts

By Cody Hale and Jim GrundbergMay 13, 2022