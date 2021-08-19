Houston White Using His Ties, Golf to Spark Conversations, Change

The Minneapolis resident is bent on revitalizing a community through his entrepreneurial zeal and charitable Be The Change Golf Tournament that encourages leaders and members to explore possibilities.

Houston White is what you would call a serial entrepreneur. He's opened a barber shop, a clothing line (Black Excellence) with multiple divisions and a coffee line (The Get Down Coffee Co.). His passion for golf was rekindled by Tiger Woods' Masters win and today the Minneapolis resident is using golf to promote positive direction through his Be The Change Golf Tournament, which is set for September and places varied community leaders and members in foursomes that might not otherwise cross paths.

