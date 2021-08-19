August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search
Publish date:

Houston White Using His Ties, Golf to Spark Conversations, Change

The Minneapolis resident is bent on revitalizing a community through his entrepreneurial zeal and charitable Be The Change Golf Tournament that encourages leaders and members to explore possibilities.
Author:
golf-with-jay-delsing-logo

Houston White is what you would call a serial entrepreneur. He's opened a barber shop, a clothing line (Black Excellence) with multiple divisions and a coffee line (The Get Down Coffee Co.). His passion for golf was rekindled by Tiger Woods' Masters win and today the Minneapolis resident is using golf to promote positive direction through his Be The Change Golf Tournament, which is set for September and places varied community leaders and members in foursomes that might not otherwise cross paths.  

Click above to listen to the latest "Golf with Jay Delsing" and listen to more on the Morning Read Podcast Network.  

Tags
terms:
Golf With Jay DelsingHouston WhitePodcast

golf-with-jay-delsing-logo
News

Houston White Using His Ties, Golf to Spark Conversations, Change

patrick-reed-2021-open-championship
News

Patrick Reed WDs from Northern Trust With an Ankle Injury, Ryder Cup Chances Take Hit

Collin Morikawa enters the Northern Trust as the FedEx Cup points leader.
News

Everything You Need to Know to Get Ready for the Northern Trust

At 125-1, former U.S. Open Champ Gary Woodland may be finding his form for the Playoffs.
News

Latest Betting Odds, Favorites and Sleeper Picks for Liberty National

kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

Grill Room Podcast
Podcasts

Caddie Duane Bock on Kevin Kisner's Win at the Wyndham

Beyond the Clubhouse
Podcasts

Putting Tips From Denny McCarthy, One of the PGA Tour's Best Putters

Golf Talk America
Podcasts

Golf Talk America Breaks Down the Wild Wyndham Finish

matthew-wolff-2020-us-open
News

Matthew Wolff Quietly Picked Up a $1 Million Bonus Last Week