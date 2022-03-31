Skip to main content

Jack Nicklaus to Sit Out Masters' Par 3 Contest

The 82-year-old six-time Masters champion expects to attend the Champions Dinner and hit traditional ceremonial tee shot with Gary Player and Tom Watson.
Jack Nicklaus | 2022

Jack Nicklaus, 82, will not participate in the Masters' traditional Par 3 Contest.

The Par 3 Contest is back at Augusta National Golf Club next week on the eve of the Masters following a two-year break due to the coronavirus, but golf legend Jack Nicklaus will not be a part of it.

Nicklaus, the six-time Masters winner who has played in the pre-Masters event on the adjacent par-3 course numerous times over the years, told Golfweek that he will be skipping the event this time. He will attend the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night and also hit a ceremonial tee shot to kick off the tournament on Thursday morning along with Gary Player and Tom Watson.

“In many ways it’s the start of the golfing season,’’ Nicklaus said in an interview. “It certainly is the start of the major championship season. Even though I don’t play anymore, it’s fun to be there. It’s fun to go to the Masters dinner. I’m done with the Par 3, but toward the end of my career, I used to play every year. But I just can’t play anymore.

“And then there is the honor of hitting the opening tee shot alongside Gary Player. Now, with the addition of our good friend, Tom Watson, that will be nice. I enjoy seeing everybody. It’s like a reunion.’’

Nicklaus, 82, who became the oldest winner of the Masters when he won his sixth green jacket in 1986 at age 46, played in the last Par 3 contested in 2019. He played with Player and Watson andwith his grandson Gary “GT’’ Nicklaus caddying for him. On the eighth hole, 112 yards, GT hit a tee shot and the ball went into the cup for a hole in one, eliciting a huge celebration.

