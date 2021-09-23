September 23, 2021
Publish date:

Jay Delsing Enjoys Sentimental Start on PGA Tour Champions

Podcast host had quite a week to remember at the recent Ascension Charity Classic, playing a course he looped on as a kid and being paired with former UCLA teammates Corey Pavin and Steve Pate.
Author:
golf-with-jay-delsing-logo

Host Jay Delsing pulls back the curtain on his recent start at the PGA Tour Champions' Ascension Charity Classic in his St. Louis hometown. Delsing reflects on the special week — despite finishing 80th (last) — that included playing three pro-ams, hitting the first tee shot, and getting paired with college teammates Corey Pavin and Steve Pate. 

And this all played out on the Norwood Hills Country Club course that Delsing grew up caddying on. 

Click above to listen to the latest "Golf with Jay Delsing" podcast and find more episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network

PodcastGolf With Jay DelsingJay Delsing

golf-with-jay-delsing-logo
