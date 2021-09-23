Jay Delsing Enjoys Sentimental Start on PGA Tour Champions

Podcast host had quite a week to remember at the recent Ascension Charity Classic, playing a course he looped on as a kid and being paired with former UCLA teammates Corey Pavin and Steve Pate.

And this all played out on the Norwood Hills Country Club course that Delsing grew up caddying on.

