Jim Nantz Breaks Down His Most Memorable Masters Calls
The storied CBS broadcaster joins host Ann Liguori for an exclusive discussion on his hall- of-fame career.
Listen below to a new episode from host Ann Liguori, who welcomes Jim Nantz for an exclusive discussion on his hall of fame career, his most memorable broadcast calls at the Masters, his favorite moments of the golf season so far, what he fears most in his career, if he thinks Tiger will ever play again, his wine label and what's left for him to do in his storied broadcasting career.