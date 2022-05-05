Joe Buck Will Lead an Alternative Broadcast for the PGA Championship on ESPN

The new 'Monday Night Football' announcer is returning to golf with a 'Manningcast'-like feed that will air during all four rounds of the season's second major.

Joe Buck is getting back into golf broadcasting with an alternative feed during the upcoming PGA Championship. Shanna Lockwood/USA Today

The success of last year's "Manningcast" during "Monday Night Football" is trickling through the rest of the sports TV world — and is about to reach golf.

According to a story in the New York Post, an alternative broadcast for the PGA Championship will air on ESPN, led by newly hired Joe Buck.

Buck, who will move into the play-by-play chair for ESPN's Monday Night Football later this year, will be paired with ESPN personality and former PGA Tour caddie Michael Collins and also include guests to be announced.

Golf fans will recall Buck anchoring Fox's coverage of USGA championships including the U.S. Open from 2015-20. The St. Louis resident is an avid golfer.

The broadcast will be produced by Omaha Productions, a Peyton Manning-owned company that is producing alternative broadcasts around golf, UFC and college football, with the PGA Championship broadcast being the first.

The New York Post story reported that the broadcast will be aired all four days of the PGA Championship, from May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first- and second-round shows will be on ESPN while the traditional live broadcast begins on ESPN+. When the main broadcast moves to ESPN, Buck and Collins will shift to ESPN2.

For the weekend rounds, the alternative broadcast will start on ESPN and then move to ESPN+. CBS Sports will have the main broadcast window in the afternoon.

During the "Manningcast," which ran during 10 "Monday Night Football" games, Peyton Manning and his brother Eli were in separate studios dissecting the game while also talking to guests from the sports and entertainment world. ESPN also has an alternative broadcast opposite select "Sunday Night Baseball" games this season.