Listen: Jordan Spieth On His PGA, 'Confident' He Can Drive it Better at U.S. Open

Jordan Spieth finished in a tie for 34th in his bid to complete the career grand slam at Southern Hills last week.



Though he admits to not having his best stuff, he also entered the event on a heater after finishing second at the previous week’s AT&T Byron Nelson with a final-round 5-under 67, just one shot short.



Spieth shared some thoughts about how his swing surprisingly went south when he arrived at Southern Hills.



“I just got really off with the swing from Sunday (AT&T) to Monday," he said. "Monday I came out and the club felt foreign to me, it was very odd. I couldn’t find any positions the whole week, I ended up making it work but a bit frustrating coming into a tournament I really wanted to win.”



With so much discussion of the career slam last week, at this stage is he confident that he will one day complete it?



“I’m confident that I’ll give myself chances on the weekends going forward, that’s about as far as I can go," Spieth said. "I played better a couple other weeks than the week I did win, that’s just how winning on the tour is. My idea is to put myself into position with 18 holes to go. This week I just didn’t make anything.”



The next major is the U.S. Open in Boston in June. Spieth heads to Brookline with no knowledge of the course -- a likely refrain among many players.



“I really don’t know anything about it. I’ve never played it, I’m not going to be able to get there ahead of time. So maybe that’s a good thing for U.S. Opens, just go in with a clean slate,” Spieth said. “You don’t kind of have a lot of worries, don’t go here, don’t go there, instead it’s where to go sometimes when you have a little less time to prepare, so I plan on getting in maybe the Sunday before and get used to the speeds of the greens and prepare for how it’s going to play.



“I’ve been driving the ball a lot better this last year and a half, which gives me a chance at a U.S. Open. If you don’t drive it straight and far you don’t have a chance, and I’ve been doing both really well this year. I didn’t this week but I’m confident that I can figure it out by then.”



Spieth also shares what he’s looking forward to about the British Open coming back to St. Andrews, where he missed out on a playoff by one shot in 2015, and what can make the Old Course “one of the harder tracks we play all year.”



Lastly, Spieth shares some college golf stories about his time at Texas and the 2012 NCAA Championship when he faced off against Justin Thomas.

