Scotland’s David Drysdale is sitting at 11 under par and one shot behind Englishman Paul Waring and fellow Scot Stephen Gallacher at the Acciona Open de España in Madrid.

Drysdale, 47, has never won on the DP World Tour in the 569 tournaments he has played since gaining his tour card in 2002. He’s had an interesting week thus far in Spain.

His wife and caddie, Vicky, started the first round not feeling well, but she was determined to give it a go and promptly got sick on three different occasions while Drysdale shot a bogey-free 6-under 65.

Drysdale decided to make a change on Friday to give his wife a break, picking up a local caddie who was a previous club champion at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, this week’s venue.

“We were talking all the way ‘round today,” Drysdale said. “He’s from Madrid and was telling me all the places to visit, all the things to do, so that been pretty cool.”

Drysdale did his own numbers and yardages in a round that was close to as good as his first round, but a three-putt at the ninth, his last hole, gave him a 5-under 66.

Ranked 999th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 176th in the Race to Dubai, Drysdale needs a good week. The season is winding down, with just four more events before the finale in Dubai, Nov. 17–20.

Drysdale has recorded just 17 top-five finishes in his DP World Tour career, so odds of either a win or a top-five are not in his favor.

“There are some low scores out there,” Drysdale said. The position I’m in this season, I just have to try and make as many birdies as I can, and this golf course is going to give you a lot of opportunities.”