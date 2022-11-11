Mark Hubbard Disqualified From Houston Open for Using 15th Club 'Several Times'

The 33-year-old violated Rule 4.1c after adding a 15th club at the turn on Friday and not declaring it out of play.

Mark Hubbard was disqualified from the Cadence Bank Houston Open for a violation not seen too often in the pro game.

According to the PGA Tour, Hubbard added a 15th club after nine holes of his second round and used it "several times without declaring it out of play."

On occasion a player may compete unknowingly with a 15th club in the bag—Ian Woosnam in the final round at the 2001 British Open, when he was in contention, is one of the more infamous occurrences—but it's usually just that, unknowingly and by accident. The Tour said Hubbard knowingly added the club and used it.

Hubbard shot 5-over 75 in the first round at Memorial Park Golf Course, then opened his second round with a double bogey at the first hole and a bogey at the fourth hole. Sitting at 7 over at the turn, he was bound to miss the cut short of a miraculous back nine.

Even with the 15th club, which was unspecified, there was no miracle as Hubbard shot 1 over on the back nine with three bogeys and two birdies, signed for 74 and at some point after that was disqualified.