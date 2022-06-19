Matt Fitzpatrick Wins U.S. Open at The Country Club for First Major Title

The Englishman shot 68 on Sunday to hold off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, and he joins Jack Nicklaus as a winner in the U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open at the same course.

BROOKLINE, Mass. — England's Matt Fitzpatrick has won the 122nd U.S. Open.

Fitzpatrick, a 27-year-old Englishman ranked 18th in the world, shot a 2-under 68 in the final round to hold off Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler by a shot. Fitzpatrick won a record $3.15 million first prize for the victory.

The winning score was 6 under at The Country Club, which was scorable on Sunday after three-tenths of an inch of rain overnight softened the small greens. Fitzpatrick had a masterful day with 17 of 18 greens hit, and an 18-foot birdie putt at the 15th hole was the difference.

Zalatoris bogeyed that hole to fall two shots back, but birdied the 16th to get back within one and had a birdie look at the last for the tie, but burned the left edge from 14 feet out.

Fitzpatrick won his first major title in his 25th major start. His previous best major finish was T5 last month at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Fitzpatrick also won the 2013 U.S. Amateur at The Country Club and joins Jack Nicklaus as the only men to win a U.S. Amateur and U.S. Open at the same course. Nicklaus did it at Pebble Beach.

Zalatoris lost that PGA in a playoff to Justin Thomas and now has three career major runner-up finishes.

World No. 1 Scheffler, gunning for his fifth win of the season and second major after winning the Masters, shot 67. He got off to a fast start with a 4-under first nine but couldn't keep pace late.

Hideki Matsuyuma soared into fourth place after the low round of the week, 5-under 65. Collin Morikawa shot his second 66 in three rounds, finishing fifth in a what-could-have-been week had he not shot 77 on Saturday.

Defending champion Jon Rahm began the day one shot off the lead, playing in the penultimate group, but played his first 10 holes in 3 over and never got back in the hunt. His quest for two in a row ended in a tie for 12th.

Keegan Bradley, a fan favorite as a native New Englander, played alongside Rahm but bogeyed his first three holes and faded to seventh.