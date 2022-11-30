As the first Canadian ever to compete in the Presidents Cup, Mike Weir will be coming full circle when he captains the International Team in 2024 in his home country. The 2024 Presidents Cup will be played at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal for the first time since 2007.

On Wednesday the PGA Tour made the announcement of the former Masters champion’s exciting promotion. Weir has served a captain’s assistant in the last three Presidents Cups, under Trevor Immelman, Ernie Els and Nick Price.

"When I look back, I have so many incredible memories associated with this event whether it be my debut in 2000; winning my Singles match against Tiger in 2007 at Royal Montreal; witnessing Ernie create the shield in 2019; and then seeing Trevor carry that momentum in 2022," said Weir. "Now as I look with anticipation toward 2024, I couldn't be more excited to lead the International Team into my home country of Canada for what will surely be the experience of a lifetime."

Weir first competed in the Team USA vs. International Team event in 2000, and he holds a 13-9-2 all-time record through his five total appearances.

Weir's captaincy comes at a perfect time, as Canadian sports fans continue to show interest and support for the country's rising golf stars. Corey Conners, Canada's top-ranked male professional golfer, competed on the 2022 International Team and Ontario native Brooke Henderson currently sits at No. 6 in the Women's World Golf Rankings.

Royal Montreal Golf Club is a fitting venue for the next Cup, as its 1973 founding makes it the oldest club in North America and it has hosted the RBC Canadian Open on 10 occasions.

"Captaining the team at this golf course is going to carve out an entire new piece of history in my career that can't be replaced," said Weir.