    • October 25, 2021
    MLB All-Star Jon Lester Talks Golf, but Also the Fall Classic

    The MLB 200-game winner knows a few things about how to pitch in high-stakes game and how mental drills not only make a difference on the mound — but also on the tee.
    Jon Lester, a 16-year Major League Baseball pitcher with three World Series rings and 200 wins, joins "Golf with Jay Delsing" to talk about his career and being a cancer survivor. 

    The five-time All Star also shares his pitching-day routine and mental drills — and how they can also work when on the golf course. 

