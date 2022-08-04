Skip to main content

Not Her Own Clothes, No Problem, Jessica Korda Opens With 66 at Women's British Open

Luggage woes are nothing new to golfers, but it's usually clubs not clothes. But Jessica Korda put it aside in the first round at Muirfield.

MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Playing in borrowed clothes doesn’t seem to bother Jessica Korda at the Women’s British Open.

Still waiting for her suitcase to arrive in Muirfield, Korda recovered from an early bogey to shoot a 5-under 66 in the first round Thursday, putting her one shot behind leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

Korda made four birdies and an eagle on the 17th despite missing her normal clothes after her luggage got stuck at an airport in Switzerland.

“If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I’d deeply appreciate it,” Korda said. “I know where it is, I have an air tag on it. I can’t get anyone to actually go get it. ... Monday I wore Megan Khang’s pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister’s pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee’s pants. Today I’m wearing FootJoy pants.”

Shibuno, the 2019 champion, made birdies on the first three holes and went on to card eight in total in her 65. Scotland’s Louise Duncan and Mexico’s Gabby Lopez were tied for third, two shots back.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“It has been a long time since I’ve played this well, especially putting. Honestly it was a little frightening,” Shibuno said through an interpreter. “I haven’t changed much. My caddie told me that my body balance was off when I was missing putts. Once I focused on this, I could play much better.”

Nelly Korda, Jessica’s sister, was tied for 13th after shooting a 70.

Catriona Matthew, also a former Women’s British Open champion and two-time winning captain in the Solheim Cup, was selected to hit the opening tee shot Thursday after growing up close to Muirfield, which is hosting the event for the first time. It was only six years ago that Muirfield didn’t allow women to even set foot in the clubhouse.

Matthew struggled to a 5-over 76, making double bogeys on the first and 10th and failing to make a single birdie.

“Being the first women’s pro event to be played here, it’s great, and me being local it was a huge honor to hit the first tee shot,” Matthew said. “Apart from the two doubles I actually played quite well. It’s a little frustrating.”

Jessica Korda wins 2021 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions
News

Not Her Own Clothes, No Problem, Jessica Korda Opens With 66 at Women's British Open

By Associated Press21 seconds ago
The Ventus family of shafts
Gear

Fast-Rising Ventus Shafts Get Straight to the Point

By Andy Brumer2 hours ago
Talor Gooch is pictured at the 2022 British Open.
News

A Temporary Restraining Order Is the First Piece of Business as LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour Begins in Court

By Alex Miceli2 hours ago
John Daly at 2020 TimberTech Championship
News

John Daly Unsuccessfully Lobbied Greg Norman to Let Him Join the LIV Tour

By John Schwarb4 hours ago
Broadcaster Vin Scully is pictured in the booth at Dodger Stadium in 2014.
News

Vin Scully, a Voice for All Sports, Also Blessed Golf With His Distinct Style

By John Hawkins5 hours ago
Media Buffet
P1_BAMOR10262020-Going-Pro-Cover---1200x675
News

Listen: How Appearing on a TV Game Show Affected One Aspiring Pro's Career

By Kelly Okun5 hours ago
Friars-Podcast-Final
News

Listen: Inside the Wyndham, and What It's Like to Host a PGA Tour Event

By Morning Read Staff6 hours ago
Phil-Mickelson-LIV2
News

Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals

By Bob Harig23 hours ago
Steph Kyriacou on the 1st hole during the first round of the AIG Women’s Open 2021
News

AIG Women's Open Features a Record Purse, But Could That Money Have Been Used Elsewhere?

By Alex Miceli23 hours ago
Commentary