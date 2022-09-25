On-Course Advice From Assistant Captains in the Presidents Cup? Yes, That's a Thing

Captains in cup competitions have always been able to give advice on the course; this year in the Presidents Cup two assistants were also given that right.

U.S. assistant captain Zach Johnson (right) talks to Justin Thomas on the 13th green Saturday at the 2022 Presidents Cup. Jim Dedmon/USA Today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in cup competition, the captain and two assistant captains were permitted to provide advice on the course during the Presidents Cup—but don’t expect the same grant of leniency in the Ryder Cup.

In the history of both the Presidents and Ryder Cups, the captain has always been the only individual that could provide advice on the course.

The responsibility was always transferable between a captain and assistant captain in cases when the captain was not on the course or making selections for parings on the fly, as they do in the Ryder Cup.

In the captain’s agreement for the 2022 President Cup, the captain and two assistant captains were granted permission to provide advice with certain limitations, namely neither the captain nor assistant captains could transfer their right to provide advice on the course to anyone else.

After each session the right can be renewed or granted to another assistant captain.

But might we see the same thing next year at Marco Simone in Italy?

“I don't think so, I think that's an event that hasn't changed anything in forever,” USA Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson said about the possibility of rules changing in regards providing advice. “I don't think there's any need for a change in that regard at that cup.”

Johnson can understand why officials with the younger Presidents Cup made the change, but the Ryder Cup hasn’t made a significant change since bringing continental Europe into the mix in 1979 and its maturity precludes such changes.

Johnson has not been involved with the drafting of a captain’s agreement with his counterpart Luke Donald on the European side yet, but the two will be in Rome together at the beginning of October for the year-out ceremony and may at that time discuss a draft.