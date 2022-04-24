Skip to main content

Pablo Larrazabal Grabs DP World Tour Win in Native Spain With Final-Round 62

The 38-year-old won for the seventh time on the DP World Tour with a nine-birdie Sunday at the ISPS Handa Championship.

LA PINEDA, Spain — Spaniard Pablo Larrazábal shot 8-under 62 on Sunday to win the ISPS Handa Championship for his seventh European tour title — and first on home soil.

Larrazábal made nine birdies and a bogey at the Lakes Course to secure a one-shot victory over countryman Adrian Otaegui (66).

“What a day. But I knew that my golf was there,” the 38-year-old Larrazábal said. “I couldn’t make any putts the first three days but I told my girlfriend last night that she had to choose my clothing for the (winning) pictures. I knew that I had a low one in my bag and that’s what I did. Today I holed putts and that was key. I mean, to shoot 62 in windy conditions with the flags out there, it was good.”

Larrazábal finished with a 15-under 265 total. His first title of the year was at the MyGolfLife Open in South Africa.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Hennie Du Plessis of South Africa and Aaron Cockerill of Canada both shot 67s and tied for third, two shots behind Larrazábal.

Bad weather in northeast Spain had forced organizers to suspend the third round on Saturday with Scott Jamieson at the top. Jamieson shot even par to finish in a tie for 10th, eight shots off the lead.

The ISPS Handa Championship is the first of four consecutive events in Europe between the season’s first two majors.

The European tour stays in Spain next week for the Catalunya Championship. The two new events in Spain were added to the schedule to replace tournaments in Japan and China due to travel restrictions because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Pablo Larrazabal follows a shot at the 2017 PGA Championship.
News

Pablo Larrazabal Grabs DP World Tour Win in Native Spain With Final-Round 62

By Associated Press22 seconds ago
Greg Norman swings at the QBE Shootout in 2021.
News

If Greg Norman Wants to Play in The 150th British Open, He Will Have to Qualify

By Bob Harig2 hours ago
cantlay schauffele zurich
News

Cantlay, Schauffele Expand Lead to Five at Zurich Classic

By Mike Purkey20 hours ago
jay haas zurich
News

Jay Haas Makes a Putt and Makes History at the Zurich Classic

By Morning Read StaffApr 23, 2022
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele exit the 17th green during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament.
News

Schauffele, Cantlay Lead in Zurich Classic

By Associated PressApr 22, 2022
Robert Garrigus watches a shot in the first round of the 2022 Zurich Classic.
News

Robert Garrigus, With an Eye on LIV Golf, is Contending Early at the Zurich Classic

By Bob HarigApr 22, 2022
Patrick Cantlay (left) and Xander Schauffele watch shots at the 2022 Zurich Classic, where they lead after Round 1.
News

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele Shoot Golf's Magic Number in Round 1 of Zurich Classic

By Associated PressApr 22, 2022
from-the-inbox-logo
News

Morning Read Mailbag: Streaming, the 'Tiger Slam' Clubs Auction and the Masters Broadcast

By Morning Read StaffApr 22, 2022
Shop Jordan Spieth's Titleist golf clubs, Under Armour apparel and more on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Shop

Winner's Gear: Inside Spieth's Bag and Apparel at the RBC Heritage

By Morning Read StaffApr 22, 2022