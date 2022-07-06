Skip to main content

PGA Tour, LPGA Cancel Fall Events in China, Citing COVID-19 Restrictions

The World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions and Buick LPGA Shanghai were both last played in 2019.

For the third consecutive year, the PGA Tour and LPGA will not hold scheduled events in China, citing COVID-19 restrictions.

The PGA Tour announced Wednesday that the World Golf Championship-HSBC Champions would not be played.

“We have worked with all Tours, as well as the China Golf Association, on the viability of hosting the WGC-HSBC Champions this fall, but unfortunately the logistical implications forced the difficult decision to cancel the event,” said PGA TOUR senior vice president Christian Hardy. “We are thankful for HSBC’s partnership during these trying times as we continue to navigate the changing COVID-19 climate.”

The event, played at Sheshan Golf Club in Shanghai, was last won in 2019 by Rory McIlroy. With its cancellation, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be played as a stand-alone event with full FedExCup points and an elevated purse of $6.5 million. The tournament returns to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, the week of October 24-30.

Also on Wednesday, the LPGA announced the cancellation of the Buick LPGA Shanghai, which had been scheduled for Oct. 13-16. That event began in 2018 and was last played in 2019; both years won by Danielle Kang.

