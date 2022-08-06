Skip to main content

PGA Tour Will Not Allow Suspended LIV Golfers on Site at FedEx Playoffs as Court Prepares to Rule on Their Participation

Three LIV golfers qualified for the FedEx playoffs, which start next week, and a court will soon decide if the PGA Tour's suspension will stick.
Talor Gooch is one of three suspended LIV Golfers looking to play in the FedEx playoffs next week.

The PGA Tour isn't ready to give in, not one bit.

As the Tour’s attorneys work on its opposition to a temporary restraining order (TRO) filed on Wednesday by 11 LIV golfers, including Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones, with a deadline of Monday 8 a.m. PST, the three players will not be on site at the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind to prepare for the first FedEx Cup playoff event of 2022.

In an email response to the question if the three players would be welcome on the grounds as the TRO motion is adjudicated at a hearing on Tuesday in a Federal Courthouse in San Jose, the Tour response was brief and direct:

“No.”

When contacted, the three players respectively declined to comment about their plans prior to the TRO motion hearing on Tuesday at 1:00 PST.

Each of the three has been suspended by the PGA Tour after their participation in the first LIV Golf event outside of London in June. On Wednesday, 11 players, headlined by Phil Mickelson filed an anti-trust lawsuit against the Tour. The TRO was filed by the three players that finished in the top 125 and would normally be exempted into the playoffs.

It remains to be seen if the courts will give them that chance to compete next week.

News

