PLD Program Reminds Golfers of Ping's Roots

Putter Lab Design allows golfers to receive a comprehensive fitting, recommendations for putter shapes and customized alignment and markings to create a putter exclusive to them.

Ping's Putter Lab Design is the company's first comprehensive customized program. Ping

Exclusivity has never been one of Ping’s hallmarks. Instead, the company has always made its mark in the industry with technology. Case in point: Many of the players on the PGA Tour who don’t have equipment contracts have a Ping driver in their bag.

Such was the case when Karsten Solheim started the company with his putter designs that were technologically in the vanguard. Perhaps the most iconic Ping putter — maybe the best-known putter of all time — is the Anser, which debuted in 1966 and started appearing and winning all over the PGA Tour when the company was granted a patent in 1967.

When the patent expired in 1987, the Anser became the most-copied putter in the modern era. Nearly every company that makes putters — from the giants to the boutiques — has an Anser shape in their line. To Ping’s credit, it has continued to make Ansers — in various iterations — to this day.

Now, the company wants to remind golfers of Ping’s roots as a putter company and to combine its technology with exclusivity as the company introduces its Putter Lab Design (PLD) program. For the first time, beginning March 7, Ping has a high-end custom program that allows golfers to experience a comprehensive putter fitting, recommendations for putter shapes based on an individual’s putting stroke and preferences, and custom alignment and personal markings, previously available only to Ping’s staff of touring professionals.

A fitting with one of Ping’s master fitters, either in person or virtually, begins with some data collection. For a virtual fitting, customers will be sent a welcome kit that contains an Apple iPod, loaded with the iPing putting app that is attached to the putter shaft.

Three sets of five putts from a flat 10 feet generates five data parameters. Closing angle shows how much the putter closes throughout the stroke, which reveals the shape of a player’s stroke — from strong arc to straight stroke. That number will determine how much toe hang or level of face-balance a player will need from a putter head that’s best suited to the individual stroke.

Impact angle determines whether the player hits down, level or up on the ball. Tempo will reveal information about the speed of the stroke and will help determine the weight of the putter head and whether tungsten weighting is needed. Impact lie angle will help the fitter put the player in the proper lie angle at address. And impact lean angle will help determine the loft of the putter the player needs.

Armed with all the data, the fitter will recommend a few putter head shapes that fit the player’s stroke, with some room for player preference. Players have a choice between carbon steel and stainless steel and three putter finishes. Feel can be adjusted from straight-faced finish for most feedback and two depths of face milling, the deeper of which creates the softest feel.

SHOP: Find more Ping putters in our online store

From there, players can choose their own alignment lines on the putter head or leave it blank. A selection of grips is available and the putter is finished with custom engraving and paint fill. Ping Wrx master machinists and club builders create the putter in the same way they would for Ping’s touring professionals.

The fitting is a non-refundable $200, deducted from the price of the putter, which when finished is $1,290..

In addition to the custom program, the company is offering PLD Limited, which will consist of famous Ping putters that have won championships over the years and putters that have changed the game. PLD Limited is targeted toward collectors and putters in this line will be sold as manufactured with no modifications.

Quite naturally, the first putter offered in PLD Limited is the Anser Patent 55, celebrating the 55th anniversary of the Anser patent.

“It’s time Karsten gets the credit he deserves for inventing the Anser putter," says John K. Solheim, Ping chairman and CEO, who is Karsten’s youngest son. The putter will be fully machined from bronze and is available beginning March 21 for $790.

The program is rounded out with the PLD Milled putters, a group of four models used by successful Tour players. They are fully machined from forged 303 stainless steel and require four hours of milling time.

The line includes Anser, Anser 2, DS72 — used by Viktor Hovland — and the Prime Tyne 4. The putters sell for $485 and are available for pre-order at Ping authorized retailers.