Randy Sims Fights the Good Fight with Golf

Sims Executive Search CEO admits that some days are a struggle after being diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at age 10, but golf has helped him through life's valleys.

Randy Sims, CEO of Sims Executive Search, joins host Jay Delsing to talk about being diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis at age 10, being a double lung transplant recipient for 23 years and how his passion for golf has helped get him through some of his life's darkest and toughest days. Sims discusses how perseverance is a game changer.

