Listen: Recapping the Masters from Fashion to Scottie Scheffler to a Day on the Grounds

In this episode of the 'Course of Life' podcast, one host shares stories from his first time as a patron and former Tour pro Tadd Fujikawa stops by.

In this episode, hosts Alex Lauzon and Michael Russell look at Scottie Scheffler's historic win at Augusta National and his chances to continue the incredible run throughout the season. Plus, a look at Tiger Woods' triumphant return to professional golf, and what we should expect now that he's back on the PGA Tour.

On the fashion side of the Masters, Michael shares his least favorite looks from the pros out on the course during the season's first major.

Alex gives us a behind the scenes look at his (half) day at Augusta National, breaking down everything as a first time patron at one of the most hallowed courses in golf.

The Tour now heads to the coast for the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island, the only venue that could possibly follow up the majesty that is Augusta National.

This week's guest is Tadd Fujikawa, perhaps best known as the youngest golfer to qualify for the U.S. Open and to make a cut on a PGA Tour event. Tadd talks about his time on Tour, being the first openly gay male golfer, and his new life in Pickleball at Sea Island Resort in Georgia.

Baseball kicked off its season on Thursday, and Michael is already able to rib Alex and his Red Sox after the Yankees took the opening series. Meanwhile, the NBA begins its extra long playoff season.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex shares just how special it was to feast at Augusta National, while Michael is feasting on s'mores babka with homemade marshmallows.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of Course of Life coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.