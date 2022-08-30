Listen: Reflections on Rory McIlroy's Comeback Win at Tour Championship (And His Bizarre 2022 Season)

Rory McIlroy's win over Scottie Scheffler was impressive, and in this episode the hosts take a closer look at McIlroy's wild ride this season.

The FedEx Cup concluded with the Tour Championship, and Rory McIlroy's comeback win meant that host Alex Lauzon placed a winning bet for the third week in a row. Lauzon and co-host Michael Russell discuss McIlroy's impressive victory over Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy's season on and off the course. Lauzon also reminds listeners that sometime soon Netflix will roll out the documentary that they filmed during this entire tumultuous season.

While the PGA Tour season may be over, there still is plenty of golf this weekend including the Korn Ferry finals, the LPGA Tour, and the DP World Tour.

In the Tuned In segment, Michael gets old and curmudgeonly when it comes to speed limits, while Alex watches a new show about how to have a good time in any city.

This week's guest is Kathy Valyo, the Holey Moley Champion of season 4. She chats with Alex about her intense preparation for the show, battling the elements of the California evenings, and what she plans to do with her $250,000 winner's check.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex reviews his expensive Las Vegas food adventures, while Michael is looking forward to enjoying some New Mexico cuisine during this week's trip.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of Course of Life coming soon.