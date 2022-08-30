Skip to main content

Reflections on Rory McIlroy's Comeback Win at Tour Championship (And His Bizarre 2022 Season)

Rory McIlroy's win over Scottie Scheffler was impressive, and in this episode the hosts take a closer look at McIlroy's wild ride this season.

The FedEx Cup concluded with the Tour Championship, and Rory McIlroy's comeback win meant that host Alex Lauzon placed a winning bet for the third week in a row. Lauzon and co-host Michael Russell discuss McIlroy's impressive victory over Scottie Scheffler and McIlroy's season on and off the course. Lauzon also reminds listeners that sometime soon Netflix will roll out the documentary that they filmed during this entire tumultuous season.

While the PGA Tour season may be over, there still is plenty of golf this weekend including the Korn Ferry finals, the LPGA Tour, and the DP World Tour.

In the Tuned In segment, Michael gets old and curmudgeonly when it comes to speed limits, while Alex watches a new show about how to have a good time in any city.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

This week's guest is Kathy Valyo, the Holey Moley Champion of season 4. She chats with Alex about her intense preparation for the show, battling the elements of the California evenings, and what she plans to do with her $250,000 winner's check.

As the guys #AlwaysEndWithFood, Alex reviews his expensive Las Vegas food adventures, while Michael is looking forward to enjoying some New Mexico cuisine during this week's trip.

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more episodes of Course of Life coming soon. 

Tags
terms:
Rory McIlroy

Course of Life
News

Listen: Reflections on Rory McIlroy's Comeback Win at Tour Championship (And His Bizarre 2022 Season)

By Alex Miceli and Michael Russell
golf show logo
News

Watch: Memories From Tiger Woods' 'Hello, World' Press Conference

By Gary Van Sickle and Kathy Bissell
Jay Monahan, 2022 Tour Championship
News

The PGA Tour Has Responded to LIV Golf, But Until It Lands a TV Deal, LIV Will Remain More Nuisance Than Serious Threat

By John Hawkins
Media Buffet
Kalea Premier
Gear

Kalea Premier Clubs Are 'TaylorMade' for Wide Range of Women Golfers

By Mike Purkey
6.10.22-35
Where to Golf Next

The Lido Shuffles Back Into National Prominence

By Art Stricklin
Cam-Smith
News

It's Official: Cam Smith, Harold Varner, Joaquin Niemann Among 6 Players to Make LIV Golf Debut This Week

By Bob Harig
Rory McIllroy wins the 2022 Tour Championship in style.
Shop

Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy’s 2022 Tour Championship Golf Gear and Apparel

By Morning Read Staff
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman and PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh.
News

They Said What? Ranking the Best Quotes From Another Wild Week in Golf

By Gary Van Sickle
The Ranking
P1_BAMOR10262020-Going-Pro-Cover---1200x675
News

Listen: What It's Like to Appear on a Golf Channel Reality Show

By Kelly Okun