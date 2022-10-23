Rory McIlroy Delivers Another Impressive Final Round and Returns to No. 1 in the World

The 33-year-old had another big Sunday with a late run of birdies to win the CJ Cup and return to the top spot for the first time since summer 2020.

Rory McIlroy has produced some impressive final rounds in 2022, all resulting in victories including Sunday’s win at the CJ Cup, where he went back to No. 1 in the world for the first time since the summer of 2020.

McIlroy, 33, had big Sundays at the RBC Canadian Open and the Tour Championship as well, both weeks where off-the-course drama involving LIV Golf seemingly spurred him even more.

Sunday he had No. 1 in view, and it was meaningful to get back to that position after somewhat surprisingly he had slipped as far down the list as 15th last year.

“I have a continuation of how I feel I’ve been playing over the last few months,’’ McIlroy said.

McIlroy shot a final-round 62 to win in Canada on the same weekend that LIV Golf launched; he shot a final-round 66 at the Tour Championship to come from six strokes back and beat No. 1 Scottie Scheffler during a week of tremendous upheaval as the PGA Tour announced several new initiatives, ostensibly in response to LIV Golf.

And Sunday, with a chance to go to No. 1, McIlroy broke away from the pack over the closing holes, finishing with a 67 to win by one and retake the spot he had relinquished during the height of the pandemic when he admitted he found competing to be difficult.

Since missing the cut at the Valero Texas Open the week prior to the Masters, McIlroy had posted 10 top-10 finishes worldwide, including three victories.

Even his final round at St. Andrews, where he was tied for the 54-hole lead at the British Open, is difficult to knock. He shot 2-under-par 70 hitting all 18 greens in regulation—and lost as Cam Smith shot a final-round 64.

“I’ve worked so hard over the last 12 months to get myself back to this place,’’ McIlroy said. “I feel like I’m enjoying the game as much as I ever have. If I go out there and play with that joy I have over the last 12 months. It’s a big achievement and I’m really proud of myself.’’

The first time McIlroy went to No. 1, he was 22 years old. Tiger Woods, playing six groups ahead of McIlroy at the 2012 Honda Classic, made things interesting with a final-round 62 that included an eagle on the 18th hole at PGA National.

McIlroy finished with a 69 to win by two. He won the PGA Championship later that year for his second major title.

For eight years, McIlroy has been stalled on four majors, and a golden opportunity slipped away at St. Andrews. He’s got one more event this year, the season-ending DP World Tour in Dubai. Soon, the focus will turn toward Augusta.