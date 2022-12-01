Sergio Garcia Fires Back at Tiger Woods' LIV Comments, Asks If Jay Monahan Should Go

The European Ryder Cup star, now with LIV Golf, defended Greg Norman and asked if the PGA Tour commissioner's job should be in question.

As the PGA Tour/LIV Golf battle continues, Sergio Garcia pushed back against comments made by Tiger Woods earlier this week, wondering if Greg Norman must go, why not Jay Monahan?

Garcia, the European Ryder Cup star who won the 2017 Masters, was among the early defectors to LIV Golf. In an interview with the Spanish website Marca, Garcia defended Norman, the LIV CEO and commissioner who both Rory McIlroy and Woods have said must be removed from his position for there to be any chance at peace.

“They say that Greg Norman has to go; and Monahan has to stay or go?" Garcia said in Spanish of the PGA Tour commissioner. “It’s very easy to say those on the other side have to go. And those on your side? There are also people who have done things wrong.

Sergio Garcia was one of the earlier defectors to LIV Golf. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

“You have to look at everything. Greg Norman is our CEO and we support him. We all wish we could come to an agreement. There are people who could have done wrong in both places, but it seems that there are only bad guys on one side."

Garcia resigned his PGA Tour membership at the time he began LIV Golf. He also let pass an opportunity to play the minimum number of DP World Tour events that would have allowed him to keep his membership and be considered or even qualify for the 2023 European Ryder Cup team.

As he told Sports Illustrated in October, Garcia said in the Marca interview that he believes his presence at the Ryder Cup would not be beneficial as it seems he is not wanted there.

“I don’t know if I want to be part of the team," said Garcia, who acknowledged he had not met the DP World Tour minimum. “Because if there are three or four that if I’m there they’ll be looking at me badly and they don’t want me to be there ... what do I contribute to the team? I really want to be there to be me, to be the Sergio who plays the Ryder Cup, who loves it and who puts an arm on everyone’s shoulder to help.

“And if you then have people there who, because you have decided to go on another tour, are no longer their friend, you are the bad guy, you are such and such, that has disappointed me and has taught me that those who I thought were really friends of mine are not. Jon (Rahm) is not one of them but there are others who have shown very little class."

Garcia also questioned the ability for LIV Golf and the PGA Tour to come to an agreement.

“First everything has to be settled," he said. “It’s not easy now that we’re involved in a legal process and also because everything we want is prohibited. If you’re sitting with someone who every time you propose something is a 'no' ... in the end, how are you going to reach an agreement if only what they say is worth it? I don’t know how we will reach an agreement."